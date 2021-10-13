The Healthcare Ministry informed that 12 patients died of Covid-19 over the past day. Three of the deceased were in their 40-ies, the rest in their 60-ies and 70-ies. The total number of deaths due to the pandemic in Macedonia is now estimated at 6,875.

The Ministry also informed that 412 new cases were diagnosed – out of 3,567 tests. The number of active cases is estimated at 6,589.