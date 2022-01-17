The coronavirus infection rate remains high, the latest Healthcare Ministry daily report showed. Out of 3,748 tests, 766 came back positive.

The number of active cases continued to rise, and is now estimated at 16,397.

The Ministry also informed that 12 patients died of the illness, which indicates that the death rate is starting to rise, along with the infection rate. The deceased patients were aged between 48 and 82. Three additional patients, who died earlier in January but were not reported at the time, were added to today’s report.