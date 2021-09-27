The Healthcare Ministry informed that 12 patients died of Covid-19 over the past day. The ages of the deceased ranged from 37 to 84. Seven of the deaths were reported in the capital Skopje. The total death toll of the pandemic in Macedonia is now estimated at 6,607.

The Ministry also informed that 112 new cases were diagnosed – out of 1,726 tests. This relatively low number is due to the weekend.

The number of active cases across the country is estimated at a little over 12,000. Skopje has about half of those cases, while Kumanovo and Tetovo have about a 1,000 cases each.