Thirteen patients died of Covid over the past day, the Healthcare Ministry informed. The deceased patients were aged between 51 and 88.

Their deaths bring the total toll of the pandemic to 5,369. The number of deaths remains stubbornly high even as the number of newly diagnosed cases has dropped greatly, and there are instances of reporting of deaths that occurred during the grim days of March and April which were not revealed at the time – the practice is sowing doubt into the veracity of the reports from the Healthcare Ministry.

The number of newly diagnosed cases is reported as 53, out of 2,691 total tests. The number of active cases stands at just under 2,500.