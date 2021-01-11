Thirteen patients died of Covid-19 over the past day, the Healthcare Ministry informed. The deceased include four patients from Prilep and Skopje. The ages of the deceased patients ranged from 50 to 80. The total death toll of the epidemic now stands at 2,635.

The Ministry also reported that 104 new cases were diagnosed out of 918 tests. The number of tests and the corresponding number of newly diagnosed cases is always lower after weekends. Of the new cases, about half were in Skopje. The number of active cases now stands just under 16,000 and the capital Skopje fell slightly under 10,000 cases. Tetovo has 693 cases, Kavadarci has 478 and Kumanovo – 466.

The two clinics in Skopje, which care for the most severe cases, have a total of 193 patients, as well as additional 27 patients in the Kozle children’s hospital. Other, more recently opened Covid-19 wards, care for additional 150 patients. Seven new patients were admitted in Skopje during the day.