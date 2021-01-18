Thirteen Covid-19 patients died over the past day, and 63 were newly diagnosed with the illness, the Healthcare Ministry reported. The deceased patients include five people from Skopje, three from Struca and two from Veles. Their ages ranged fro 52 to 87. The total death toll of the epidemic now stands at 2,715.

The low number of new cases is due to the light testing over the weekend – only 529 tests were conducted. The number of active cases dropped significantly, down to 12,500. Skopje has 7,304 patients and Tetovo, Kumanovo, Gostivar, Prilep, Veles, Ohrid, Strumica and Kavadarci range between 300 and 500 cases.