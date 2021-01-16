A total of 14 patients died in the past day from Covid-19, the Healthcare Ministry reported, and 361 citizens were newly diagnosed with the illness.

The deceased patients include six people from Skopje and two from Tetovo and Strumica. Their ages ranged from 46 to 80. The total death toll of the epidemic is now at 2,696.

The new 361 cases were diagnosed out of 2,176 tests. There are now 14,461 active cases, which is a significant decline over the past several weeks.