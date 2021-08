The Healthcare Ministry informed that 14 patients died of the coronavirus infection over the past day. There were four deaths in Skopje and Tetovo, and three in Gostivar. The deceased were aged between 49 and 84.

There were 882 newly diagnosed cases, out of 6,591 tests in total. Skopje has 333 new cases, followed by Tetovo with 109 and Strumica with 80.