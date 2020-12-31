A total of 15 coronavirus patients died in the past day, the Healthcare Ministry informed. The ages of the deceased ranged from 40 to 84. Six were from Skopje, and two each from Kumanovo, Tetovo and Strumica. The death toll currently stands at 2,503.

The Ministry also reported 536 newly diagnosed cases, out of 1,662 tests that were conducted. Skopje has 213 of the new cases, followed by Prilep (37), Tetovo (30) and Bitola (29).

There are currently 19,379 cases, a number that shows continued decline below 20,000. Skopje has more than half of the cases, with 11,333. Tetovo continues to be the second most affected city with 847 cases, and Prilep is third with 604.