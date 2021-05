Sixteen Covid-19 deaths were reported in the past day. Of the deceased patients, two died in their homes and the rest while undergoing clinical treatment. They were aged between 47 and 85. The Healthcare Ministry reports that the total death toll of the pandemic has now reached 5,265.

The Ministry also reported 50 new cases, out of 2,533 tests that were conducted. The number of active cases holds steady at around 3,000.