The Healthcare Ministry informed that 17 patients died of Covid-19 over the past day, and also added four deaths that occurred during September, but were not disclosed at the time.

The ages of the deceased patients ranged from 59 to 93. Eight were from Skopje and four from Kumanovo. With this report, the total death toll of the pandemic in Macedonia is estimated at 6,740.

The Ministry also informed that 399 new cases were diagnosed – out of 3,337 tests. The number of active cases decreased slightly to 10,816.