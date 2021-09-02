The Healthcare Ministry informed that 23 deaths from Covid-19 were reported during the past day.

Nine of the deaths were in Skopje. The ages of the deceased ranged from 47 to 82. The total death toll of the epidemic now stands at 5,987.

There was a relatively low number of newly diagnosed cases – 760 out of 5,724 tests. The number of active cases holds steady at 14,878. Of them, 5,899 are in Skopje, 1,972 in Tetovo and 1,158 in Gostivar. Kumanovo is approaching the 1,000 mark with 938 cases, while Kicevo, Strumica and Struga have around 600 active cases.