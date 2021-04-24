24 coronavirus patients died over the past day, the Healthcare Ministry informed. They include a 40 year old patient from Skopje, and four patients in their 50-ies. The total death toll of the epidemic has now reached 4,443.

The Ministry also reported 364 new cases – a relatively low number typical for a report covering part of the weekend. The number of active cases holds steady at 19,841. Of them, nearly 9,000 are in the capital Skopje, and Kumanovo and Bitola are the only other two cities that have over 1,000 cases, while Prilep has 980.