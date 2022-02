A total of 24 Covid deaths were registered over the past day, the Healthcare Ministry informed. The ages of the deceased ranged from 64 to 86. Additional four prior deaths that were not reported at the time were added to today’s report. Of the 29 deceased patients, six were fully vaccinated.

The Ministry also informed that 1,045 cases were newly diagnosed, out of 4,695 tests that were conducted. The number of active cases declined down to 12,324.