The Healthcare Ministry informed that 27 coronavirus patients died over the past day. The deceased were aged between 51 and 91. The total death toll of the pandemic now stands at 4,677.

The Ministry also informed that 314 new cases were diagnosed, out of total 2,362 tests. The number of active cases dropped significantly, down to 16,858. Of them, about half are in the capital Skopje, and Bitola and Kumanovo have over 1,000 cases.