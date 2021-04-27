The Healthcare Ministry reported 28 deaths from Covid-19 during the past day. This includes four patients from Bitola who died over the month of April but their deaths are added to the official toll only now. The deceased were aged between 57 and 88. The total death toll now stands at 4,742.

The number of newly diagnosed cases is estimated at 450, continuing the downward trend. This has also reduced the number of overall active cases across the country down to 15,470. Of them, about 7,000 cases are reported in the capital Skopje, while Kumanovo and Bitola have just over 1,000 cases.