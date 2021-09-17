The Healthcare Ministry reported 29 deaths from the coronavirus infection, and 561 newly diagnosed cases over the past day.

Most deaths were reported in the capital Skopje – 13, with Kumanovo, Tetovo, Strumica and Ohrid with two deaths each. The ages of the deceased ranged from 39 to 88. A two year old child is also registered in today’s report – according to media outlets, it suffered from a long list of serious illnesses. The total death toll of the pandemic in Macedonia is now estimated at just under 6,400.

The 561 new cases were diagnosed from 4.384 tests. The number of active cases across the country remains level, at 13,000. Skopje has 5,798 cases while Tetovo and Kumanovo have close to 1,000.