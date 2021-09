A total of 30 patients died over the past day from Covid-19. Ten of the deaths were reported in the capital Skopje, and four in Gostivar. The ages of the deceased ranged from 25 to 88. The total death toll of the pandemic in Macedonia is now estimated at 6,307.

The Healthcare Ministry also reported 572 newly diagnosed cases, out of 4,511 tests. The number of active cases declined slightly to just below 13,000.