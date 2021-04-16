The daily death rate from Covid-19 rose to 31 today. The ages of the deceased patients ranged from 48 to 89. The total number of deaths attributed to the epidemic now stands at 4,388.

The Healthcare Ministry also informed that 908 new cases were diagnosed – out of 3,616 total tests. The number of active cases holds steady at 20,082 – 9,000 of which are in the capital Skopje. Kumanovo, Prilep and Bitola remain the only other cities with a little more than a 1,000 cases each.