32 patients died during the past day of Covid-19, the Healthcare Ministry informed. The deceased were aged between 48 and 91. The total death toll of the epidemic now stands at 4,182.

The Ministry also informed that 1,092 patients were newly diagnosed with the illness. The number of active cases rose to 21,542 – about 10,000 of them in the capital Skopje. Kumanovo, Bitola and Prilep have over 1,000 cases.