The Healthcare Ministry reported 32 new Covid-19 deaths over the past day, including a 25 year patient from Ohrid. There were 11 deaths reported in the capital Skopje, five in Tetovo and four in Gostivar.

The Ministry also reported 708 newly diagnosed cases – out of 7,174 tests. Skopje has 315 new cases, 53 were diagnosed in Kumanovo and 38 in Tetovo.