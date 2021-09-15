The Healthcare Ministry reported that 32 patients died of coronavirus infection over the past day. The list includes three patients who were in their 40-ies and five in their 50-ies.

There were 10 deaths reported in the capital Skopje, four in Strumica and three in Gostivar. The total death toll of the pandemic rose to 6,339.

The Ministry also reported 617 newly diagnosed cases out of 4,621 tests in total. The number of active cases rose slightly, to just above 13,000. Skopje has 5,788 active cases, followed by Tetovo and Kumanovo who are near 1,000, and Gostivar, Ohrid, Strumica and Kicevo in the 500-600 range.