epa08517923 An ambulance carrying patient infected with the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease arrives at the City General Hospital 8 September in Skopje, North Macedonia, 30 June 2020. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The Healthcare Ministry reported that 32 patients died of Covid-19 over the past day. This includes five patients from the hard hit city of Gostivar, four from Skopje, Tetovo and Kicevo, and three from Struga. Prilep and Skopje lost patients in their 30-ies.

There were only 299 newly diagnosed cases – out of 2,628 tests. The low number of tests and new cases corresponds to the weekend but also to the fact that the closing borders are discouraging travelers who require tests.