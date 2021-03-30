33 patients died over the past day from coronavirus infection – the youngest was 34 years old, the Healthcare Ministry reported. Twelve of the fatalities were reported in the capital Skopje, including the youngest patient. Two deaths were reported in Prilep, Kumanovo, Tetovo, Veles, Ohrid, Kicevo and Vinica. The ages of the patients ranged up to 85. There were four deceased patients who were in their 40ies and two in their 50ies. The total death toll of the epidemic now stands at 3,749.

The Ministry reported that there were 1,272 newly diagnosed cases of the illness, out of nearly 4,000 tests that were conducted during the past day. Half of the new cases are in Skopje, which also has about half of the 18,370 active cases. Prilep has over 1,000 active cases and Kumanovo, Tetovo, Veles, Kavadarci, Bitola and Ohrid have over 500.