A total of 33 patients died from Covid-19 during the past day, the Healthcare Ministry informed. About half of the deceased patients were from the capital Skopje, and five were from Prilep. Their ages ranged from 47 to 91. The total death toll of the epidemic now stands at 4,628.

The Ministry also informed that 489 new cases were diagnosed – out of a total of 2,841 tests. The number of active cases is estimated at just under 18,000, which means that the new cases and active cases continue to decline from the peak of the so-called Third Wave, while deaths remain high.