Another grim day in the coronavirus epidemic – the Healthcare Ministry reported 33 deaths over the past 24 hours. The youngest deceased patient was from Skopje and was aged 39. Most of the deceased were in their 70-ies and 80-ies. The total death toll of the epidemic now stands at 3,675.

The Ministry also reported 708 new cases out of 2,763 tests that were conducted. The drop in new cases is due to the lower testing volume over the weekend. The number of active cases is approaching 19,000 – half of them in the capital Skopje. As for other cities, Prilep has a little over 1,000 cases, while Kumanovo, Kavadarci, Veles, Ohrid and Bitola have over 600 cases.