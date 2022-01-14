The Healthcare Ministry informs that there are currently 340 patients hospitalized with Covid. Of them, 81 are unvaccinated.

The Ministry informs that pressure on the public healthcare system has been reduced during the past few weeks in terms of hospitalizations, but there is an increase in patients with light symptoms who required outpatient treatment and check-ups. The number of active cases exploded after the New Year’s Eve celebrations, but is not followed by an increase in deaths or hospitalizations.