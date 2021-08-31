There were 37 coronavirus deaths reported across Macedonia over the past day, including a 22 year old patient from Kumanovo. This is one of the highest tolls of the current, Fourth Wave of the epidemic, and brought the total toll to just under 6,000.

Ten of the deaths were reported in the capital Skopje, which also has by far the most active cases – 5,523. Tetovo reported eight deaths (the city has nearly 2,000 active cases), while Kumanovo and Struga reported four deaths each. Three patients from Gostivar died – the city has 1,199 active cases.

The Healthcare Ministry also reported 870 newly diagnosed cases, out of 5,844 tests. The total number of active cases is estimated at 14,249.