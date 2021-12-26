The Healthcare Ministry informed that five patients died of coronavirus infection over the past day. One of them, a patient from Krusevo, was 45, while the others were in their 60-ies and 70-ies. Additional five patients aged between 62 and 69 who died in November and earlier in December but whose deaths were not reported at the time were added to the registry. The total death toll of the pandemic is now approaching 8,000.

The Ministry also informed that 280 new cases were diagnosed, out of almost 4,000 tests. The number of active cases stands stable at 4,832.