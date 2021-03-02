Seven patients died of the coronavirus over the past day, the Healthcare Ministry informed. The deceased include two patients from Skopje (aged 74 and 77), two from Kicevo (51 and 71) and one patient each from Bitola (72), Negotino (67) and Kavadarci (64). This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 3,151.

The Ministry informed that 726 new cases were diagnosed – out of 3,144 tests conducted over the past day. The number of active cases holds steady at 8,720 – almost half of them in Skopje. Of the other cities, Kavadarci continues to struggle with the epidemic with 629 cases, and Prilep has 650. In Ohrid the numbers also remain stubbornly high with 438 active cases.