Eleven patients, including one aged just 39, died of the coronavirus during the past day. Five of the deceased were from Skopje, and two each from Kavadarci and Negotino – indicating that the central Tikves region continues to be hit especially hard by the epidemic. Other than the 39-year old patient, the others were in their 60ies and 70ies. The total death toll of the epidemic is now put at 3,176.

The Healthcare Ministry informed that there were also 843 newly diagnosed patients – out of 3,519 total tests. This is a relatively high number, indicative of the continued spread of the so-calld British strain. The number of active cases is steady, at 8,659, about half of them in Skopje. Among other cities, Kavadarci and Negotino combined have over 830 cases, and Prilep has over 700.