The latest daily coronavirus issued by the Healthcare Ministry shows that, after the weekend lull, the new wave of the epidemic caused by the New Year’s Eve celebrations is back in full swing. A total of 7,123 tests were conducted, with 1,822 of them coming back positive.

With this, the number of active cases shot up to 13,478. Fortunately, so far the death rate is not spiking along with the infection rate. Three deaths were reported – of patients from Skopje and Delcevo aged between 70 and 89 years. Additional four deaths, of patients who died in late December and early January but were not registered immediately, were added to the report.