The daily coronavirus report surpassed a 1,000 cases for the first time in the current, Fourth Wave of the illness. A total of 1,081 cases were diagnosed out of 6,802 tests.

Most of the cases as share of population are again reported in Gostivar and Tetovo, who are being walloped by the illness after hosting tens of thousands of Albanian emigrants during the summer. Gostivar has 187 new cases and Tetovo has 160. The much larger capital Skopje has 314 cases. The total number of active cases rose to 7,705 – of them 2,520 are in Skopje, 1,477 in Tetovo and 1,099 in Gostivar.

The Healthcare Ministry reported 15 deaths over the past day, including a 37 and a 43 year old patient from Skopje. There were three deaths each in Skopje, Kumanovo, Tetovo and Gostivar. The total number of deaths from the pandemic has now reached 5,589.