Hospitals in Skopje received 22 new coronavirus patients and dismissed 15 during the past 24 hours, and have over 260 patients.

The two main Covid hospitals – the 8th of September hospital and the Infectious Diseases Clinic care for a total of 168 patients, and the Kozle children’s hospital has 30 patients. Of the clinics in the Mother Teresa complex which opened improvised Covid wards during the major autumn spike, three are still active and have between 15 and 30 patients. The Gynecology Clinic cares for two patients who are coronavirus positive.

There are nearly 100 empty beds in all the clinics and hospitals combined. Smaller hospitals across the country care for less serious cases while the more severe cases are quickly directed to Skopje.