Corona report: Two deaths, 10 new cases Macedonia 26.07.2021 / 14:46 Two patients in their 60-ies, from Tetovo and Gostivar, died from Covid-19, the Healthcare Ministry reported. There were also 10 newly diagnosed cases – out of 2,473 tests. The number of active cases is estimated at 300.
