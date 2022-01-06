The spike in testing and positive coronavirus cases continues – nearly 7,500 citizens sought to get tested over the past day and 1,725 of them came back positive to the virus. This latest wave comes after the busy New Year celebrations when restaurants and clubs were full of revelers, and as the more virulent omicron strain spreads.

The total number of active cases quickly shot up from a base of about 5,000 to over 8,000.

Meanwhile the number of deaths remains relatively low. Two deaths were reported over the past day, of patients from Skopje (66) and Negotino (76).