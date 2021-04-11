One of the worst death tolls of the pandemic was reported today, as 46 patients died of the coronavirus. Among them was one patient in the 30-ies from Prilep, and two in their 40-ies from Tetovo and Radovis. The total death toll of the pandemic in Macedonia now stands at 4,228.

The Healthcare Ministry also informed that 687 new cases were also diagnosed – the relatively low number is due to the weekend when only essential testing is conducted. The number of active cases went down slightly to 20,836. A little under half of these cases are in the capital Skopje, while Kumanovo, Prilep and Bitola have over a 1,000 cases.