The coronavirus death toll reported by the Healthcare Ministry today is among the worst of the epidemic so far – 35 deaths in just 24 hours. Sixteen of them were in the capital skopje, four in Bitola, three in Strumica and two each from Kocani and Prilep. The ages of the deceased ranged from a 34 year old patient from Gevgelija to 89. The total death toll of the epidemic now stands at 3,642.

The Ministry also reported 1,320 newly diagnosed patients out of 4,738 tests. The number of tests is exceptionally high for the weekend, indicating high levels of spread among the citizens. The number of active cases rose to 18,243. Half of them are in the capital Skopje. Prilep has over 1,000 cases and Bitola, Veles, Ohrid and Kumanovo have over 600 cases.

The report comes as thousands of Macedonian citizens left for Serbia, in search for vaccines. Major vaccination centers in Belgrade and Nish are now open for foreign citizens, with prior online registration and long lines of cars and buses were reported this morning at the Tabanovce border crossing.

VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski condemned the inability of the Government to procure vaccines, and especially the morbid joke by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who said that it’s good that Macedonia is lagging in finding vaccines because this way other countries “tested them for us”.