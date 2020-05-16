The government response to the coronavirus epidemic is extremely poor. Instead of the health of the citizens, Venko Filipce deals with the dictates of Zoran Zaev, who is in a hurry to mitigate the upcoming defeat, says VMRO-DPMNE.

The party adds that instead of the epidemic subsiding, as in most countries in the region, it is spreading in Macedonia. 17 new cases and two deaths were registered over 24 hours.

Additionally, chaos is evident, with coronavirus deaths hiding and being published after a day or two under public pressure. People tested for the coronavirus wait for days for the test results, and it often happens that their results are lost and then they are tested again, says VMRO-DPMNE.

Due to the incompetence of the government and the party calculations of Zaev and Filipce, says VMRO-DPMNE, Macedonia is the country with least tests performed in the region, and holds the record for mortality rate per million inhabitants, more than Albania, Bulgaria and Greece together.