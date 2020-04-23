The Healthcare Ministry informed that there were 41 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of the epidemic to 1.300. There were no new deaths reported, and the number of tests conducted in this period is 649. The death toll stands at 56.

By city, the most new cases were found in the capital Skopje (17), followed by Kumanovo (11) and Prilep (5). Skopje has 439 cases so far, Kumanovo has 353 and Prilep – 131.

There are currently 63 patients cared for in the Infectious Diseases Clinic and 31 in the “8th of September” hospital in Skopje. Of them, have more severe forms of the Covid-19 illness, and 12 require ventilation. Hospitals in Bitola and Stip have additional 14 patients.