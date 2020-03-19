Dr Arben Agoli from Debar, who informed the public on Tuesday that he tested positive for Covid-19, attended the Alliance for Albanians’ Central Assembly held last Wednesday. As Dr. Agoli told Plusinfo, he did not say hello to anyone at the meeting and was sitting in the last row, far from the others.

Senior members of the party’s leadership told the medium that more people who sat near the infected doctor at the meeting, were tested these days, but fortunately, they add, the results were negative.

Dr. Agoli earlier said he suspected to have contracted the coronavirus on March 7 when a colleague of his examined a child whose parents were with him and who were in contact with relatives of the already infected spouses from Debar. That day, Agoli said, his colleague did not wear a protective mask and gloves.