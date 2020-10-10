Two teachers in a kindergarten in Skopje’s Cair district tested positive to coronavirus, prompting an order to have four children sent to home isolation. Another teacher who was in contact with them is also being voluntarily isolated.

The other four dozen children and 14 teachers continue to go to work. There are over 150 children sent to isolation after periodic coronavirus outbreaks in kindergartens which have been open since late September. Additionally, about 50 elementary school children were sent home after the virus was spotted in schools in Skopje and Radovis.