The Pediatric Clinic in Skopje informed the public that it’s closed for visitors and urged the parents of hospitalized children to show understanding for the situation after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed.
Parents and relatives are urged not to visit their sick children and are informed that the guards will not let anybody inside the clinic. The parents who are already residing in the clinic can stay, but are urged not to leave the building, to avoid possibly bringing the virus in.
Comments are closed for this post.