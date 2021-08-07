The situation in Tetovo is extremely serious and the new coronavirus wave has already arrived, and that was to be expected because the situation is similar everywhere in the region.

The Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, discussed Saturday the epidemiological situation in Tetovo with members of the Commission for Infectious Diseases and agreed to recommend the Government to propose new measures for this region in order to prevent the rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The summer holidays brought a high frequency of movement and it was expected, hence certain measures like ban on organizing weddings indoors must be reintroduced to prevent further spread of the virus.