Two patients died of Covid-19 in the past day. The Healthcare Ministry said that the patients were from Skopje and Stip, aged 80 and 74.

There were 155 newly diagnosed cases, after 1,845 tests were conducted. Nearly half of the new cases are in Skopje, followed by Gostivar with 22 cases. The number of active cases is put at 3,428 – of them 1,241 are in Skopje, 371 in Stip and 254 in Kumanovo. The two main clinics that treat the most serious cases admitted 12 new patients, and currently treat 156 – three of them on mechanical ventilation. There are 17 adults and six children treated at the Kozle clinic in Skopje.

Regional centers in Stip and Bitola have 43 and 28 patients respectively, and the general hospitals across Macedonia care for a total of 115 patients in their Covid-19 wards.