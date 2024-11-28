Education Minister Vesna Janevska warned that there are serious allegations of corruption in the running of the state owned student dorms in Skopje.

There is the case of a director who was purchasing wholesale chicken for 570 denars per kilogram, even though retail prices are at 270 denars. And still the students had to react because they were not receiving enough food, Janevska said.

In the Pelagonija dorm, she added, employees were not receiving salaries and the debt is now at half a million EUR. The 300 beds dorm in Veles, Janevska said, is completely ruined.