Macedonia is ranked 106th in the Transparency International’s ranking. On a scale of 0 to 100 points (0 – maximum corruption and 100 points – no corruption), the country has earned 35 points, which is two points less than last year.

Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina are better than Macedonia with 36 points this year, Serbia with 39 points, and Montenegro with 45 points. Albania, like Macedonia, has 35 points.

First positions are taken by the countries of the Western world, such as Denmark and New Zealand: they earned 87 points in the corruption perception rating, followed by Finland with 86 and Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland with 85.