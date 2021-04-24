The Mayor of Skopje’s Aerodrom district Zlatko Marin approved procurement contracts with grossly inflated prices, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski. He presented contracts in which Aerodrom paid 48,000 denars (785 EUR) per single LED bulb used in street lighting. The same items, Stoilkovski said, can be bought for between 2,000 and 5,000 denars.

The lamp-post costs less than the light bulb, Stoilkovski said.

In other contracts, the municipality paid 15,000 denars (250 EUR) per basketball hoop. Water faucets were bought for over 1,000 EUR per piece and 100 EUR to prepare a single valve.

Stoilkovski called on the Aerodrom voters to punish Marin at the coming elections in October, saying that such obviously corrupt spending can’t go on.