Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski awarded large food contracts to a company close to him, warned former Interior Minister Nake Culev (VMRO-DPMNE). According to Culev, the contracts worth 13 million EUR were given to the Industry Service company to supply a police center in Skopje, as well as the Idrizovo prison, even though both facilities have their own kitchens, large enough to supply the guards and the police officers.

With this, Industry Service becomes one of the companies identified for syphoning funds from the state budget. The recent opening of their plant in Skopje was attended by Spasovski and by nearly the entire SDSM Government. Spasovski is a close friend of the company owner Dragan Smilkovski, Culev said,