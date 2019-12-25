The Judicial Council voted today to dismiss judge Vladimir Pancevski from his office.

Pancevski was a strong, public critic of the take-over of the judiciary by the Zoran Zaev regime. He was President of the Skopje I court which deals with criminal cases. As such, the court was a major battleground in the campaign to persecute officials from the VMRO-DPMNE party and to install the SDSM party and Zoran Zaev into office. Pancevski stood in the way of the demands to allow the use of warrantless wiretaps as evidence, which was the basis for the criminal cases against dozens of VMRO officials, which led to his removal as President of the court, and now as a judge.